Pat Brown: England and Worcestershire bowler signs Melbourne Stars Big Bash deal

Pat Brown has taken two wickets in his first three T20 internationals for England this week

England and Worcestershire fast bowler Pat Brown will join Australian Big Bash League side Melbourne Stars in January.

The 21-year-old will replace Dale Steyn when he leaves to join up South Africa for one-day matches against England.

Brown, who is currently touring New Zealand with England, was the leading wicket-taker in the 2018 T20 Blast with 31 and claimed 17 wickets this year.

He made his England debut last week against New Zealand and has two wickets in three T20 appearances so far.

"I first saw Pat playing in the 2018 Vitality Blast competition and we were hoping to sign him last season, but an injury curtailed it," Stars list manager Trent Woodhill told the team website.

"We think he has the skill set to be a success in the BBL and his selection for England is testament to the regard he is held in this form of the game."