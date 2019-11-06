Paul Coughlin: Durham re-sign all-rounder from Nottinghamshire

Paul Coughlin on played 10 times across all formats in two seasons with Notts

Durham have re-signed Paul Coughlin two years after the all-rounder left to join Nottinghamshire.

The 27-year-old agreed a three-year deal in 2018 but has been plagued by injuries and only played five games as Notts were relegated from Division One of the County Championship last season.

Coughlin played just 10 times in all three formats of the game during his time at Trent Bridge.

"I hope this move will help me get my career back on track," he said.

"Unfortunately, I suffered a couple of serious injuries while at Notts which meant I spent most of the past two years with the physio James Pipe and undergoing rehab.

"The support I received during this period was excellent and I am disappointed I was unable to repay them with performances on the field. However, for personal reasons I felt I needed a fresh start."

Coughlin captained Durham in the 2017 T20 Blast and also has 86 first-class wickets and a highest score of 85 with the bat.

Durham director of cricket Marcus North said: "Paul is an outstanding all-round player who will add quality in all formats. We are all excited to welcome him back and look forward to Paul having a huge impact here."

Last week 36-year-old bowler Nathan Rimmington agreed a new T20 contract to stay with Durham in 2020, while batsman Scott Steel, 20, signed a one-year deal.