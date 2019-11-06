Brett Hutton: Northants seamer has ankle surgery after sustaining injury in May

Brett Hutton finished the season with 35 first-class wickets for Northamptonshire in Championship Division Two

Northamptonshire seamer Brett Hutton has undergone ankle surgery after playing through most of last season with the injury.

Hutton missed the first three games of 2019 with a torn calf before injuring his ankle in his first appearance.

The 26-year-old split his peroneal tendon against Sussex in May after coming on as a concussion replacement.

"It was the kind of injury where we knew the situation and how to manage it," head physio Barry Goudriaan said.

"He really went through a lot of pain and discomfort.

"In hindsight, it was impressive he managed to play through it, I was surprised really as there's a lot of players who would have shied away from it."

Hutton made 10 Championship appearances for Northants in 2019 as they won promotion to Division One by finishing second behind Lancashire.