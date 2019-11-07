Matthew Maynard: Glamorgan re-appoint coach on three-year deal

Matthew Maynard was named among Wisden's cricketers of the year in 1998

Matthew Maynard has been re-appointed as Glamorgan head coach on a three-year contract.

The former Test batsman was interim coach in 2019 and was also in charge between 2008 and 2010.

Under his guidance the county just missed out on promotion as they finished fourth in the second division of the Championship, but won just one T20 match.

He has captained Glamorgan and played 18 times for England.

Maynard's coaching career includes a spell as England assistant, three years as Somerset director of cricket and time in charge of South Africa's Nashua Titans and the Caribbean side St Lucia Zouks,

As a hard-hitting batsman, he led Glamorgan to the Championship title in 1997, as well as playing in one-day league victories in 1993, 2002, and 2004.

He initially returned to Glamorgan for a second coaching spell as batting consultant in 2017 under Robert Croft, before taking over the main job for the 2019 season.

"We saw a big improvement in the County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup but it's important we continue that upward trajectory and take our form across into the Vitality Blast next season," said Maynard.

The county did not advertise the job after Maynard's interim period.

"After conducting a thorough review of the season with players, coaches and staff it became apparent Matt should continue his role as head coach," said Glamorgan's director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"The side showed a great deal of improvement across two of the three formats under his leadership.

"He has developed a very good rapport with the players and helped to improve their individual games and mind-sets."

The news has been welcomed by Chris Cooke, Glamorgan's captain in the Championship.

"I think I speak on behalf of all the players when I say we're chuffed Matt's got the job," Cooke told BBC Wales.

"He's done some really good things with the team this year and we're excited to keep on working with him."

Cooke will relinquish the One-Day Cup captaincy after being picked by Birmingham Phoenix in the draft for the Hundred competition which runs at the same time.