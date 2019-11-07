Ben McDermott: Australia wicketkeeper signs white-ball deal for 2020

Ben McDermott 's high score in a Twenty20 game is 114

Australia international wicketkeeper Ben McDermott has signed a white-ball contract with Derbyshire for 2020.

The 24-year-old, who has played nine T20 games for Australia, will be available for all of the Twenty20 Blast and One-Day Cup matches next season.

He was the eighth-highest scorer in last season's Big Bash, with 376 runs for the Hobart Hurricanes.

"Ben's what we are looking for in T20, a dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman," said head of cricket Dave Houghton.

"In the 50-over competition his batting will be of great benefit and he gives us another option with the gloves. Ben's capable of taking the attack to the opposition."

McDermott, the son of former Australia fast bowler Craig, has averaged 31.35 runs in 43 T20 matches.

He added: "I love the short-format stuff, but I've found good form in the 50-over competitions back home and I want to bring that to Derbyshire next summer."