Peter Handscomb: Australia batsman becomes new Middlesex captain

Peter Handscomb's last ODI for Australia was the World Cup semi-final loss to England in July

Australia batsman Peter Handscomb has joined Middlesex on a two-year deal and will be the club's new County Championship and One-Day Cup captain.

Handscomb has made 40 international appearances across all three formats and replaces former skipper Dawid Malan, who has joined Yorkshire.

The 28-year-old previously had stints in England with Gloucestershire, Yorkshire and Durham.

Head coach Stuart Law said his fellow Australian is a "fine player".

Law welcomed the arrival of an "all-round cricketer of his stature", who has led Victoria to three domestic titles and scored two Test centuries.

"He is a successful captain, a fine middle-order player and the sort of character who will help create a strong positive environment that will keep moving the club forward," Law added.

"He has been brought up in a tough environment and his background will help with the continued development of our young cricketers.

"I have known Peter for some time and worked with him at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane seven or eight years ago, so I know what a top bloke he is."

Handscomb, who is also an occasional wicketkeeper, played in the World Cup semi-final defeat by England in the summer after being called up as an injury replacement for Shaun Marsh.