England academy squad: Lauren Bell & Issy Wong included for 2019-20

Issy Wong and Lauren Bell helped the Southern Vipers reach the final of the last Kia Super League

Teenage pace bowlers Lauren Bell and Issy Wong are among the 11 players named in England's academy squad for 2019-20.

The programme encompasses 29 players in all, including a 12-strong training squad and a spin bowling group of six.

All 29 players are uncapped at senior level, though Bell and Wong are among those who played for the academy side against Australia A in 2019.

"It is an exciting group of players," said academy head coach John Stanworth.

"The opportunity to develop their skills alongside other talented players on a regular basis is an important part of their development."

Later this year, England are set to reveal their full list of central contracts for 2020, with spinner Alex Hartley already learning her contract will not be renewed, while keeper Sarah Taylor and all-rounder Jenny Gunn have retired from international cricket.

A new £20m investment will mean that there will be 40 new domestic contracts awarded, in addition to the 21 international central contracts currently in place.

While several players from the 2018-19 academy intake are not included on the new list, the absence of three who have played for the full England side this year - Sophia Dunkley, Kirstie Gordon and Mady Villiers - hints that the trio are in contention for central contracts.

England academy 2019-20: Lauren Bell (Berkshire), Maia Bouchier (Hampshire), Alice Capsey (Surrey), Charlie Dean (Hampshire), Sarah Glenn (Worcestershire), Danielle Gibson (Wales), Amy Gordon (Surrey), Freya Kemp (Sussex), Lucia Kendall (Hampshire), Ella McCaughan (Sussex), Issy Wong (Warwickshire).

Training squad: Alex Avoth (Hampshire), Grace Ballinger (Warwickshire), Chloe Brewer (Surrey), Ria Fackrell (Warwickshire), Lauren Filer (Somerset), Alex Griffiths (Wales), Sophie Munro (Nottinghamshire), Sonali Patel (Middlesex), Grace Scrivens (Kent), Deeksha Sharma (Surrey), Olivia Thomas (Lancashire), Natasha Wraith (Somerset).

Spin bowling group: Hannah Baker (Worcestershire), Helen Fenby (Durham), Bethan Miles (Buckinghamshire), Ellie Mitchell (Somerset), Ilenia Sims (Staffordshire), Sophia Smale (Wales).

