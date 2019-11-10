England win in super over to take series

England beat New Zealand in another super over to win a thrilling final Twenty20 and take the series 3-2.

New Zealand smashed 146-5 from 11 overs in a rain-shortened game, but England's Chris Jordan hit 12 off the last three balls to force a super over.

Jonny Bairstow, who earlier made 47 off 18 balls, and captain Eoin Morgan then scored 17 off England's six deliveries.

Jordan bowled well to restrict New Zealand to eight and help England claim a remarkable nine run win in Auckland.