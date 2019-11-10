Deepak Chahar: India bowler takes record 6-7 in win over Bangladesh

Deepak Chahar
India seamer Deepak Chahar was the third highest wicket taker in the 2019 IPL season playing for Chennai Super Kings
Third Twenty20 International, Nagpur
India 174-5: Iyer 62 (33), Rahul 52 (35); Sarkar 2-29
Bangladesh 144 all out: Naim 81; Chahar 6-7, Dube 3-30
India won by 30 runs; India won series 2-1
Scorecard

Deepak Chahar recorded the best-ever bowling figures in a Twenty20 international with 6-7 as India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs in Nagpur.

The 27-year-old seamer took his six wickets in 3.2 overs, with a closing hat-trick as Bangladesh were bowled out for 144 in reply to India's 174-5.

Chahar's efforts set up a 2-1 series win for India.

The previous T20 bowling record was 6-8, taken by Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis in 2012.

Chahar, playing in only his seventh T20 international, ripped through the Bangladesh batting, despite a fine 81 from opener Mohammad Naim, with not a single boundary conceded in his 20 deliveries.

Earlier half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer - with a T20 best 62 off 33 balls - and KL Rahul's 52 from 35 had set the platform for India's total.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC