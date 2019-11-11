From the section

Nottinghamshire squad Player Born Bat/bowl Jake Ball Mansfield, 14/03/1991 RHB RM Jack Blatherwick Nottingham, 04/06/1998 RHB RM Stuart Broad Nottingham, 24/06/1986 LHB RFM Soloman Budinger Colchester, 21/08/1999 RHB OB Matthew Carter Lincoln, 26/05/1996 RHB OB Zak Chappell Grantham, 21/08/1996 RHB RFM Joe Clarke Shrewsbury, 26/05/1996 RHB WK Ben Compton Durban, SA, 29/03/1994 LHB OB Ben Duckett Farnborough, 17/10/1994 LHB WK Joey Evison 14/11/2001 RHB RM Luke Fletcher Nottingham, 18/09/1988 RHB RMF Harry Gurney Nottingham, 25/10/1986 RHB LFM Alex Hales Hillingdon, 03/01/1989 RHB RM Lyndon James Worksop, 27/12/1998 RHB RMF Jake Libby Plymouth, 03/01/1993 RHB OB Tom Moores Brighton, 04/09/1996 LHB WK Steven Mullaney (Championship & One-Day Cup captain) Warrington, 19/11/1986 RHB RM Chris Nash Cuckfield, 19/05/1983 RHB OB Samit Patel Leicester, 30/11/1984 RHB SLA Liam Pattterson-White Sunderland, 08/11/1998 LHB SLA Ben Slater Chesterfield, 26/09/1991 LHB

