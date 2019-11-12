England in New Zealand: Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley hit centuries in tour match

Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley have yet to make their England Test debuts

Tour match, Cobham Oval, Whangarei England 285-3: Sibley 100, Crawley 103 New Zealand XI: Yet to bat Scorecard

Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley boosted their England Test hopes as they made centuries on the first day of a tour match against a New Zealand XI.

Uncapped Sibley, who opened the batting with Rory Burns, reached three figures from 161 balls before retiring, as England posted 285-3.

Kent's Crawley, who is also uncapped, compiled 103 from 137 balls batting at three before lofthretiring.

England's first Test against New Zealand begins on 21 November.

The only wicket to fall during the day was opener Burns, who was dismissed by Henry Shipley for 23.

Captain Joe Root was on 41 at the close, with Ollie Pope also unbeaten on nine.

The two-day tour match will resume at 22:00 GMT on Tuesday at the Cobham Oval in Whangarei.