Kevin Shine: Former England fast bowling coach joins Nottinghamshire as assistant

Kevin Shine (left) was previously head coach at Somerset before joining the ECB

Kevin Shine has joined Nottinghamshire as an assistant coach after 14 years as lead fast bowling coach for the England and Wales Cricket board.

Shine, 50, will once again work alongside former England head coach Peter Moores at Trent Bridge.

The appointment sees Notts coach Andy Pick move to a role "identifying emerging talent for the first team".

"When the opportunity came up it was a no-brainer," Shine said. "I'm looking forward to working with Pete again."

Shine helped secure four Ashes wins, a World T20 triumph in 2010, a rise to the top of the Test rankings in 2011 and England's 2019 World Cup win during his time in the national set-up.

The former Hampshire, Middlesex and Somerset right-armer was previously head coach and academy director at Somerset before succeeding Troy Cooley at the ECB in 2006.

Nottinghamshire were relegated from Division One in the County Championship last season, failing to win any of their 14 games.

"With Kevin becoming available, we saw an opportunity to shake things up in a way we believe will help us improve," said Notts head coach Moores.

"His track record is there for all to see in the current crop of international bowlers available to England, and it's fantastic that we can now tap into that experience at Notts."