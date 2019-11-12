Stuart Barnes given Somerset full-time bowling coach role

Stuart Barnes had a brief career with Gloucestershire, as well as playing Minor Counties cricket for Wiltshire

Somerset have appointed Stuart Barnes as their full-time bowling coach.

The 49-year-old, who has previously worked with Bangladesh and Surrey, had been with Somerset as a bowling consultant since March and has now agreed a two-year contract.

Barnes played for Gloucestershire and took 16 first class wickets.

"Stuart has developed a really solid bond with the players and coaching staff," Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry told the club website.

"He has an excellent work ethic and during his time with the club last summer he demonstrated that he has the skill and expertise that we identified as being needed to develop the support that we provide to the players."