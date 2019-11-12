Marnus Labuschagne: Australia batsman signs new Glamorgan deal

Marnus Labuschagne was one of Australia's stars as they retained the Ashes last summer

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne has signed a new two-year contract with Glamorgan after playing a starring role in the Ashes.

Labuschagne scored 1114 Championship runs in 10 matches before winning back his Test place against England.

"I'm absolutely rapt to re-sign and come back to Cardiff for another two years," said the 25-year-old.

"I love the city and loved playing for the club. The boys were incredible and I felt part of something special."

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard was delighted with the news and compared the South African-born player to his former Glamorgan team-mate and West Indies great Sir Vivian Richards.

"It's brilliant, he brought a huge amount of energy to the team last year," said Maynard.

"He had a huge amount of skill with the bat, with his leg-spin and in the field, as well as his character.

"He reminded me very much of Viv Richards in terms of his drive, his passion and being a real leader on the field.

"You can learn so much from a player like Marnus, he's a proper cricket badger who wants to work on his game all the time and better himself.

"If I was still playing, I'd love to bat with him because even as an experienced player I'd still learn from him, a real warrior."

Labuschagne scored 353 runs in seven completed innings for Australia in the 2019 Test series against England, after being drafted in as Test cricket's first concussion substitute for Steve Smith.

Battle for signature

Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace is delighted to have held on to Labuschagne, as his increased profile brought competition for his signature.

"It's a huge coup, when we brought him in he was largely unknown, but we were aware of how good he was and his star rose through the season," Wallace told BBC Sport Wales.

"There were quite a few big clubs after him, but he was keen to re-sign. One of the reasons we brought him in was his reputation as a great team man who would add to the dressing-room environment and he was fantastic off the field as well as brilliant on the field."

Labuschagne is not likely to have extensive Test commitments for Australia during the 2020 UK domestic season with only two Tests scheduled against Bangladesh, although Australian players may have domestic state commitments in September.

He was not picked in the draft for the Hundred competition, so Glamorgan hope he will be available for the One-Day Cup as well as Championship and T20 Blast.