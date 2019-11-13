West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran banned for ball tampering

Nicholas Pooran has been charged after tampering with the ball during his side's third one-day international against Afghanistan

West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran has been banned from his country's next four Twenty20 internationals after admitting to tampering with the ball.

The 24-year-old was caught on camera using his thumb to scrape the ball and seam during the final match of the 3-0 one-day series win over Afghanistan.

Pooran has since accepted the charge under the International Cricket Council's (ICC) code.

The batsman will return to Yorkshire as an overseas player during 2020.

Pooran has signed to play in the majority of next year's T20 Blast, having featured for the county in that competition in 2019.

A statement from the ICC, cricket's world governing body, read: "Pooran was charged with violating Article 2.14 of the code, which relates to 'changing the condition of the ball'.

"He will now miss the next four T20I games for the West Indies and will have five demerit points added to his record."