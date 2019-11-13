Jake Libby: Worcestershire sign Nottinghamshire batsman on three-year deal

Jake Libby began his career in his native Cornwall before joining Notts as a 21-year-old

Worcestershire have signed Nottinghamshire batsman Jake Libby on a three-year contract.

The 26-year-old has left Notts by mutual consent after five years at Trent Bridge, where he played 75 times in all formats.

He hit five centuries and got 2,574 runs from 55 County Championship games at an average of 28.60.

He was also the first player to score a century on his Notts debut for 68 years against Sussex in 2014.

"We are delighted to have acquired Jake's services. He spoke to other counties but made it clear he was keen to come here," Worcestershire cricket steering group chairman Paul Pridgeon told the club website.

"Jake will strengthen us in terms of Championship and white ball cricket.

"At 26, hopefully he has his best years ahead of him and he is hungry to make a big impression."

Libby told the Notts website: "I've hugely enjoyed my time with at Trent Bridge and will forever be grateful for the opportunities I've had to prove myself as a professional cricketer.

"Working with the coaching staff and alongside the calibre of batsmen at Notts has definitely allowed me to progress and mature as a cricketer.

"I've also relished the chances I've been given in the past couple of seasons to develop my limited-overs game.

"After five years with Notts, I feel the time is right to move into a new phase of my career and take on a fresh challenge."