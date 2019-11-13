Scotland name 14-man squad for Cricket World Cup League Two tour of UAE

Scotland secured a T20 World Cup place last month with a play-off win over UAE in Dubai

Scotland have named a 14-man squad of "youth and experience" for the Cricket World Cup League Two tour of the UAE in December, says head coach Shane Burger.

The Scots face the hosts and USA twice each from 9-15 December in their second round of fixtures in the tournament.

Oliver Hairs, Michael Leask, Tom Sole and Adrian Neill drop out from the 14-man pool who helped Scotland to success in the T20 World Cup Qualifier.

Michael Jones, Dylan Budge and Stuart Whittingham are handed call-ups.

Scotland were top seeds in last month's T20 World Cup Qualifier, but could only finish fourth in their group before beating hosts UAE in a play-off to secure their place.

"Our focus will be looking to be successful as well as having an eye on the future of Scottish cricket," Burger said.

"It will be a great challenge returning to the UAE and we have a good feel of the conditions and grounds, having just returned from our successful ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier campaign."

Scotland squad

Kyle Coetzer (capt), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Michael Jones, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Stuart Whittingham.

Scotland fixtures

8 December: USA v Scotland (Sharjah Cricket Stadium), 11 December: UAE v Scotland (Sharjah Cricket Stadium), 14 December: USA v Scotland (ICC Academy Oval 1. Dubai), 15 December: UAE v Scotland (ICC Academy Oval 1, Dubai).