Jack White: Northants fast bowler signs new one-year contract

Jack White will hope to make his senior Northamptonshire debut in 2020

Northamptonshire fast bowler Jack White has signed a new one-year contract with the county.

The 27-year-old endured a frustrating 2019 season as a string of injuries prevented him from making his first-team and first-class debut.

Right-armer White is originally from the Lake District and came to the county's attention after playing grade cricket in Australia.

He is currently back to fitness and playing club cricket in New Zealand.