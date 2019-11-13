Graham Onions: Lancashire seamer signs new one-year deal

Graham Onions took 45 wickets at an average of 19.57 as Lancashire finished top of Division Two this year

Experienced seam bowler Graham Onions has signed a new one-year contract with Division Two champions Lancashire.

The 37-year-old right-armer has taken 102 wickets in 22 Championship appearances since arriving from Durham at the end of 2017.

"Graham has performed extremely well since joining the club," director of cricket Paul Allott said.

"He is exceptionally skilled and has substantial knowledge to pass on to our younger bowlers."

Onions played nine Test matches for England between 2009 and 2012, and four one-day internationals in 2009.