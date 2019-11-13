Mohammad Nabi: Afghanistan all-rounder to rejoin Kent for T20 Blast

Mohammad Nabi hit 43 off just 12 balls in Kent's T20 Blast win aganst Surrey last season

Kent have re-signed Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi as an overseas player for the T20 Blast next season.

Nabi, 34, scored 147 runs in nine Blast appearances for the Spitfires in 2019, including a thrilling 43 off just 12 balls against Surrey.

"I very much enjoyed my first season with Kent and I'm pleased to be coming back for another year," he said. "There's lots of quality in the team."

He also took eight wickets in the competition with his off-spin.

Nabi will be available for the whole of the group stage of the 2020 tournament.