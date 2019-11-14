Pakistan to play Sri Lanka in first home Test since 2009

Sri Lanka played in Pakistan earlier this year in limited overs matches

Pakistan will play a Test at home for the first time since 2009 after announcing a two-match series against Sri Lanka in December.

There has not been a Test in Pakistan since the Sri Lanka team bus was attacked in Lahore 10 years ago.

Six Pakistani policemen and two civilians were killed in the attack, while a number of the Sri Lanka team were wounded.

The two matches will form part of the World Test Championship.

The first Test will be in Rawalpindi from 11-15 December, while the second will be in Karachi from 19-23 December.

"This is fabulous news for Pakistan and its reputation of being as safe and secure as any other country in the world," said Zakir Khan, the Pakistan Cricket Board's director of international cricket.

"We are thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for agreeing to send their team for the longer version of the game, which will contribute significantly in the PCB's efforts and drive for regular resumption of international cricket."

Pakistan started playing the majority of their 'home' internationals in the United Arab Emirates after the 2009 attack.

In 2015, they hosted Zimbabwe in Pakistan and played three one-day internationals as well as two Twenty20 internationals in a series that was overshadowed by a suicide bombing outside the Lahore stadium.

Sri Lanka played three ODIs and three T20 matches there in September and October.

"We are pleased to confirm our return visit to Pakistan as, based on our earlier visit, we are comfortable and convinced conditions are suitable and conducive for Test cricket," said SLC chief executive Ashley de Silva.