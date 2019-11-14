Haseeb Hameed: Nottinghamshire sign Lancashire batsman on two-year deal

Haseeb Hameed became the fifth-youngest batsman to chalk up 1,000 runs in a season in 2016

Nottinghamshire have signed batsman Haseeb Hameed on a two-year contract after he was released by Lancashire.

The opener, 22, averaged nearly 44 in three Tests for England in India in 2016 but has since struggled for form.

Bolton-born Hameed has notched 2,907 runs in first-class cricket, but spent much of last season playing for Lancashire's second XI.

"I'm full of excitement to start working with my new team-mates and get Notts back to Division One," he said.

Notts head coach Peter Moores told the club website: "There's no doubting Haseeb's talent.

"It doesn't get much tougher than Test cricket in India and he proved over there, at a very young age, that he has all the skill, temperament and patience to succeed at the highest level.

"He's enjoyed some more difficult times since then, and that's going to happen with young players, but the ones that are destined for great things bounce back and move their games on again."

Nottinghamshire were relegated to Division Two of the County Championship last season, with Lancashire moving in the opposite direction.