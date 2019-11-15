Matt Parkinson: England leg-spinner extends Lancashire contract

No player has taken more T20 Blast wickets in the last three years than Matt Parkinson

Lancashire and England leg-spinner Matt Parkinson has signed a contract extension to keep him at Old Trafford until the end of the 2022 season.

The 23-year-old, who is currently on England's tour of New Zealand, was the third-highest wicket-taker in this summer's T20 Blast and the leading wicket-taker in the 2018 One-Day Cup.

Parkinson has also taken 62 wickets in 20 County Championship games.

He achieved a career-best match haul of 10-165 runs against Sussex in July.

"Matt is a fantastic player and will only improve over the coming years, so we are delighted he has chosen to further commit his future to us," Lancashire director of cricket Paul Allott said.

"He has shown a desire to work extremely hard on his game and it has resulted in deserved international recognition this year."

Parkinson made his England debut in the third Twenty20 international against New Zealand this month and claimed four wickets in the fourth game in Napier as England won the series 3-2.

"Playing for this club has been a dream come true," he said.

"I could not be happier to continue to represent the Red Rose and hopefully challenge for trophies in all three formats. I know the Club are ambitious and I see myself as part of that too."