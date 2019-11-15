Harvey Hosein: Derbyshire wicketkeeper signs new deal to 2022

Harvey Hosein hit five half-centuries in the 2019 season, averaging 28.09, and took 40 catches

Derbyshire wicketkeeper Harvey Hosein has signed a new deal with the county until the end of the 2022 season.

The 23-year-old academy graduate has been with the club for over a decade and made his debut in 2014.

His existing contract was set to expire at the end of next season.

"He took the responsibility of being first-choice wicketkeeper in four-day cricket last season really well and showed great maturity," Dave Houghton, head of cricket, told the club website.

"He has done well and his potential is clear to see, we are excited to see his continued development in the next three years."