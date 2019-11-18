Ben Stokes using David Warner to sell book - Australia captain Tim Paine

Stokes was dropped by Warner during his match-winning innings at Headingley

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is using Australia opener David Warner to sell his new book, says Australia captain Tim Paine.

Stokes said Warner's comments to him on the field inspired his match-winning innings in the third Ashes Test at Headingley in the summer.

Asked whether it was a cheap shot by Stokes, Paine said: "Oh absolutely."

He added: "It just seems to be a common trend in England that they like to use Davey's name to spike book sales."

Stokes, who was dropped at slip by Warner, scored an unbeaten 135 as England completed their record run chase of 359 to record one of their greatest victories.

"He just wouldn't shut up for most of my time out there," Stokes says of Warner, in his new book, 'On Fire'.

"A few of the Aussies were being quite chirpy but, in particular, David Warner seemed to have his heart set on disrupting me.

"I could accept it from just about any other opponent. Truly. Not from him, though."

Paine added: "I was obviously standing next to David the whole time and you are allowed to talk on the cricket field.

"But by no means was he abusing him or sledging him."

Victory at Headlingley brought England level at 1-1 in the series, but Australia won the fourth Test to retain the Ashes before England won the final Test to draw the series 2-2.