Tom Abell: Somerset captain signs contract extension

Tom Abell scored 1,363 runs in all competitions during the 2019 season

Club captain Tom Abell has signed a one-year contract extension with Somerset, which will now expire at the end of the 2022 season.

The 25-year-old signed his first deal in 2015 and was made captain at the age of 23 two years later.

Abell skippered the county to victory in the 2019 One-Day Cup final at Lord's, and in red-ball cricket has made 3,852 runs and taken 35 wickets.

"The reason I've signed is because I want to win things," he said.

"It's no secret that this is my home club and I'm very passionate about Somerset cricket and I firmly believe that with the squad we have and the people behind the scenes we can continue to win things," he told the club website.

Somerset have yet to win the County Championship, but again finished second this summer, just nine points behind Essex, after winning nine of their 14 games.

England spinner Jack Leach, all-rounder Lewis Gregory, batsmen George Bartlett and Eddie Byrom and wicketkeeper Steven Davies have also signed new deals since the end of the season.