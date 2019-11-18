Ben Foakes: England wicketkeeper signs new Surrey contract

Ben Foakes scoring his maiden Test century on his debut for England, against Sri Lanka in Galle in November 2018

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes has signed a new four-year contract with Surrey, which will keep him at The Oval until the end of 2023.

The 26-year-old has represented his country in all three formats, and made a total of five Test appearances since his debut in November 2018.

Foakes has featured 153 times for Surrey since joining from Essex ahead of the 2015 season.

He has scored 5,474 first-class runs in 109 games at an average of 38.01.

"I am extremely grateful to the club for the opportunity to play here for the coming years," he told the Surrey website.

"Playing for Surrey has allowed me to achieve childhood dreams. I am excited and determined to replicate those in the coming years."