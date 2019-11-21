Adam Hose: Warwickshire batsman signs two-year contract extension

Adam Hose has made 15 first class appearances for Warwickshire since joining in 2017

Batsman Adam Hose has signed a two-year contract extension with Warwickshire, which will take him to the end of the 2022 county season.

The 27-year-old has featured across all formats for the Bears, helping them reach the 2017 T20 Blast final and win Championship Division Two in 2018.

He has been drafted to the Birmingham Phoenix side for The Hundred in 2020.

"Adam is a tremendously talented cricketer," Warwickshire sport director Paul Farbrace said.

"[He] has the ability to become a star of the white-ball game, however we also see Adam as an important part of our long-term plans in all three formats."

Isle of Wight-born Hose has made 746 first-class runs, 756 in List A and 1,189 runs in T20, and has also played for Wellington Firebirds in New Zealand's short-form Super Smash competition.

"It's a special club and I'm very proud to be a Bear until at least 2022," Hose added.

"The management have shown great faith in me by extending my current contract for a further two years and I want to reward them for that by contributing more match-winning innings."