Steven Croft: Lancashire all-rounder agrees new two-year contract
Lancashire all-rounder Steven Croft has agreed a new two-year contract.
The deal will extend the 35-year-old's time with the county into a 16th season after he helped the Red Rose secure promotion back to Division One of the County Championship in 2019.
"I'm over the moon to sign a new deal with Lancashire," Croft said. "It's an incredibly special place to me.
"I still get a huge sense of pride whenever I play and I know I have plenty left to give on the field."
Croft was Lancashire's second-highest run scorer in the 50-over One-Day Cup last season and was also ever-present in the county's run to the T20 Blast quarter-finals.
Those performances included equalling his career-best T20 score of 94 against Worcestershire Rapids at New Road.
He will also continue to work with Lancashire's academy and age-group sides in a coaching role at Old Trafford.