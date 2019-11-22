Australia v Pakistan: David Warner century gives home side control

Warner's century was his 22nd in Test matches

First Test, Brisbane, day two of five Australia 312-1 Warner 151*, Burns 97 Pakistan 240 Shafiq 76 Scorecard

David Warner made his first century since his year's ban from cricket as his 151 not out gave Australia control against Pakistan in the first Test.

The 33-year-old appeared to be caught behind on 56 at the Gabba, but 16-year-old bowler Naseem Shah's delivery was ruled a no-ball on replay.

Warner survived another scare on 93 when he was nearly run out by a direct hit from the deep in Brisbane.

But Australia ended the day on top, 72 runs ahead with nine wickets in hand.

Warner, who scored just 95 runs in 10 innings in last summer's Ashes series, last made a Test century in the 2017 Boxing Day Test against England.

He has spent much of the intervening period on the international sidelines after being banned for 12 months for ball-tampering against South Africa.

He was ably supported by fellow opener Joe Burns, who fell three runs short of his own century after being deceived by Yasir Shah's leg break.

That opening stand of 222 pulled Australia within sight of Pakistan's first-innings total and Marnus Labuschagne's assured 55 not out pushed the game further out of the tourists' reach.