England in New Zealand: Joe Root's side toil as BJ Watling hits century at Mount Maunganui

England's main bowlers Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer remain wicketless in the New Zealand innings

First Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, day three of five: England 353: Stokes 91, Denly 74; Southee 4-88 New Zealand 394-6: Watling 119*, De Grandhomme 65, Williamson 51 New Zealand lead by 41 runs Scorecard

England toiled on day three of the first Test as BJ Watling's unbeaten century put New Zealand in control.

Only two wickets fell all day as the Black Caps closed 41 runs ahead on 394-6, having begun 209 behind.

Joe Root dismissed Henry Nicholls lbw in the morning session but afterwards Watling and Colin de Grandhomme put on 119 in an excellent 39-over stand.

De Grandhomme was brilliantly caught by Dom Sibley for 65 off Ben Stokes but Watling batted all day for 119 not out.

He was dropped on 31 by Stokes but batted patiently and in the evening session was supported by Mitchell Santner, who made 31 in an unbroken partnership of 78.

England began the day eyeing a sizeable first-innings lead but their lack of potency leaves New Zealand more likely to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, although the docile pitch at Mount Maunganui showed a surprising lack of deterioration.

More to follow.