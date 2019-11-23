Australia v Pakistan: Marnus Labuschagne hits century, Yasir Shah concedes record Test runs

Marnus Labuschagne (l) and Matthew Wade put on 110 for the fourth wicket

First Test, The Gabba, Brisbane, day three of five: Pakistan 240 & 64-3: Masood 27; Starc 2-25 Australia 580: Labuschagne 185, Warner 154, Burns 97; Yasir 4-205 Pakistan trail Australia by 276 runs with 7 wickets remaining Scorecard

Marnus Labuschagne scored his maiden Test century as Australia strengthened their grip on the first Test against Pakistan at The Gabba in Brisbane.

The hosts resumed on 312-1 but David Warner added three to his 151 before Steve Smith (4) was dismissed by Yasir Shah for the seventh time in six Tests.

Labuschagne hit 20 boundaries in his 185 but was one of five wickets to fall for 35 runs as Australia ended on 580.

Mitchell Starc then took two wickets as Pakistan reached 64-3, 276 runs adrift.

But the day belonged to South Africa-born Labuschagne, who reached his first century, in his 16th Test innings, with one of his few false strokes - a thick outside-edge through third man to the boundary.

The 25-year-old batted for a touch over six hours and when he was eventually dismissed, caught in the gully by Babar Azam off Shaheen Afridi, he left to congratulations from the Pakistan players.

Earlier, Warner became 16-year-old debutant Naseem Shah's maiden Test wicket, edging to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan after adding just three runs off 25 balls.

That brought Smith to the crease, but after hitting a boundary, he was bowled by Yasir. Only England's Stuart Broad has dismissed Smith more often in Tests, although his eight wickets have come in 24 matches.

Matthew Wade scored 60 in a 110-run fourth-wicket partnership with Labuschagne and Travis Head chipped in with 24 before the late collapse.

Leg-spinner Yasir picked up two of the final three wickets to fall but his bowling analysis of 205-4 means he is the first bowler to concede more than 200 runs in a Test match on three occasions.