India v Bangladesh: India seal fourth straight innings win to take series 2-0

India bowler Yadav took 5-53 in Bangladesh's second innings

Second Test, Kolkata: India 347-9 dec: Kohli 136, Pujara 55, Rahane 51 Bangladesh 106 & 195-9: Mushfiqur 74, Mahmudullah 39 retd hurt; U Yadav 5-53, I Sharma 4-56 India win by an innings and 46 runs Full scorecard

India became the first team to win four consecutive Tests by an innings as they crushed Bangladesh in the second Test.

Hosting their maiden day-night Test, the home side's first innings of 347-9 declared proved enough as they bowled Bangladesh out for 106 and 195-9.

The tourists began day three on 152-6 and lost their final three wickets in 8.4 overs, with Mahmudullah not batting after retiring hurt on day two.

India's victory by an innings and 46 runs sealed a 2-0 series win.

It was also their seventh Test win in a row and consolidated their position at the top of the World Test Championship.

Pace bowler Umesh Yadav took all three Bangladesh wickets on the third day, including dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim for 74.

The match also saw India captain Virat Kohli equal former Australia batsman Ricky Ponting's record of 41 international centuries with 136 in his side's sole innings.