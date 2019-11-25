Jofra Archer: England bowler subjected to 'racial insults' during New Zealand defeat

Jofra Archer took one wicket during the first-Test defeat by New Zealand

England fast bowler Jofra Archer says he was subjected to "racial insults" by a spectator during the final day of the first-Test defeat by New Zealand.

The 24-year-old, who was making his first appearance in an overseas Test for England, says he heard comments from "one guy" at the Bay Oval.

England lost the match in Mount Maunganui by an innings and 65 runs.

"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team," said Archer.

In a post on social media, he added: "The crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy. The Barmy Army was good as usual."

In September, an England fan said he heard a group of eight men singing a racist song about Barbados-born Archer during the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford.

Archer took one wicket during the defeat at the Bay Oval, dismissing BJ Watling for 205.

The second Test of the two-match series starts in Hamilton on Thursday (22:00 GMT).