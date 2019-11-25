Marcus Trescothick: Somerset retain ex-England batsman in coaching role

Marcus Trescothick made his Somerset debut in 1993

Former captain Marcus Trescothick is to stay at Somerset in a coaching role.

The ex-England opening batsman, 43, retired from playing at the end of the 2019 season, having spent his entire career at the County Ground.

Trescothick, who scored 52 first-class centuries during his 27 seasons with Somerset, has signed a two-year contract as assistant coach.

His new role will primarily involve him working alongside second XI head coach Greg Kennis.

"I'm absolutely over the moon to have the opportunity to join the coaching set-up here at the club and I can't wait to get my teeth into it," said Trescothick, who was part of the England coaching team during this year's Ashes series.

"I spent some time in and around the second XI last season, so I've already spent some quality time with the younger players who have just come into the squad.

"To think that you might be able to help progress someone's career is a great feeling and it's something that I'm really looking forward to.

"We have a great coaching set-up and I've obviously had the opportunity to tap into the expertise of the current coaches."

Trescothick scored more than 26,000 first-class runs during his playing career and played 76 Tests, 123 one-dayers and three T20 internationals for England.