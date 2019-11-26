The Hundred fixtures: Oval Invincibles host Welsh Fire in inaugural game

Media playback is not supported on this device What is The Hundred?

The Hundred - 2020 season Dates: Friday, 17 July - Saturday, 15 August Coverage: Live on BBC television, iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app, plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Oval Invincibles will take on Welsh Fire in the inaugural match of The Hundred at The Oval on 17 July 2020.

The new format, to be shown live on the BBC, begins as Jason Roy's Invincibles face a Fire side boasting Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Jonny Bairstow.

A day later Birmingham Phoenix welcome Eoin Morgan's London Spirit while Ben Stokes' Northern Superchargers visit Manchester Originals.

Phoenix host the Originals in the women's opener on 22 July.

The BBC will have live television coverage of 10 men's matches and some live matches from the women's tournament, including both finals on 14 and 15 August.

What is The Hundred?

The format? 100 balls per team, most runs wins. The new competition will be played in the school summer holidays to attract more families to the game and in trial matches held last year, innings were taking just over one hour to complete.

Eight new teams have been formed, representing seven cities from around the UK, with each having both a men's and women's side.

A mini-draft saw the men's teams select three English players before top overseas players joined the main draft on 20 October to fill the remaining places in the 15-man squads.

There will be 32 league matches in total, with the top three finishers competing in the Finals Day (top team automatically reaches the final, with second versus third for the other spot).

Teams will play each other once, apart from their paired 'rivals', whom they meet twice (home and away): Northern Superchargers (Leeds) and Manchester Originals, London Spirit and Oval Invincibles, Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets (Nottingham), Southern Brave (Southampton) and Welsh Fire (Cardiff).

Key clashes

England fast bowler Jofra Archer was selected by Southern Brave, with Australian batsman David Warner being one of the team's picks in the top salary band of £125,000.

So as Brave are paired with Fire, Archer has at least two games against his Ashes rival Smith - in Cardiff on Sunday, 19 July, and Southampton on Friday, 7 August.

Warner will renew his own rivalry with England all-rounder Stokes as Northern Superchargers welcome Brave to Headingley on Thursday, 30 July.

The London sides meet at the Oval on Wednesday, 29 July, with the return at Lord's on Thursday, 6 August.

After meeting on the opening weekend, Jos Buttler's Manchester Originals face the Superchargers again in Leeds on Wednesday, 5 August.

And Joe Root's Trent Rockets, who selected Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan with the first draft pick, host Moeen Ali's Birmingham Phoenix on Sunday, 19 July, before travelling to Edgbaston on Saturday, 8 August.

Full fixture list

Men's The Hundred

(All games start at 18:30 BST unless stated)

Friday, 17 July, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire (Kia Oval)

Saturday, 18 July, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit (Edgbaston), 14:00 BST

Saturday, 18 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers (Emirates Old Trafford), 17:00 BST

Sunday, 19 July, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Southern Brave (Sophia Gardens), 14:00 BST

Sunday, 19 July, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix (Trent Bridge), 17:00 BST

Monday, 20 July, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles (Emerald Headingley)

Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 - London Spiritv Trent Rockets (Lord's)

Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 - Southern Brave v Manchester Originals (Ageas Bowl)

Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - London Spirit v Northern Superchargers (Lord's)

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave (Edgbaston)

Saturday, 25 July, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (Kia Oval), 14:00 BST

Saturday, 25 July, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire (Trent Bridge), 17:00 BST

Sunday, 26 July, 2020 - Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles (Ageas Bowl), 14:00 BST

Sunday, 26 July, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix (Emerald Headingley), 17:00 BST

Monday, 27 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets (Emirates Old Trafford)

Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix (Sophia Gardens)

Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v London Spirit (Kia Oval)

Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave (Emerald Headingley), 19:00 BST

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v London Spirit (Emirates Old Trafford), 19:00 BST

Saturday, 1 August, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers (Sophia Gardens), 19:00 BST

Sunday, 2 August, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles (Trent Bridge), 19:00 BST

Monday, 3 August, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals (Edgbaston) 19:00 BST

Tuesday, 4 August, 2020 - Southern Brave v Trent Rockets (Ageas Bowl)

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals (Emerald Headingley)

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - London Spirit v Oval Invincibles (Lord's)

Friday, 7 August, 2020 - Southern Brave v Welsh Fire (Ageas Bowl), 19:00 BST

Saturday, 8 August, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets (Edgbaston), 19:00 BST

Sunday, 9 August, 2020 - Welsh Fire v London Spirit (Sophia Gardens), 19:00 BST

Monday, 10 August, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers (Trent Bridge), 19:00 BST

Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix (Kia Oval), 19:00 BST

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - London Spirit v Southern Brave (Lord's)

Thursday, 13 August, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire (Emirates Old Trafford)

Saturday, 15 August, Finals day, venue tbc

Women's The Hundred

(All games start at 14:00 BST)