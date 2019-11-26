The Hundred fixtures: Oval Invincibles host Welsh Fire in inaugural game
|The Hundred - 2020 season
|Dates: Friday, 17 July - Saturday, 15 August
|Coverage: Live on BBC television, iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app, plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app
Oval Invincibles will take on Welsh Fire in the inaugural match of The Hundred at The Oval on 17 July 2020.
The new format, to be shown live on the BBC, begins as Jason Roy's Invincibles face a Fire side boasting Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Jonny Bairstow.
A day later Birmingham Phoenix welcome Eoin Morgan's London Spirit while Ben Stokes' Northern Superchargers visit Manchester Originals.
Phoenix host the Originals in the women's opener on 22 July.
The BBC will have live television coverage of 10 men's matches and some live matches from the women's tournament, including both finals on 14 and 15 August.
What is The Hundred?
The format? 100 balls per team, most runs wins. The new competition will be played in the school summer holidays to attract more families to the game and in trial matches held last year, innings were taking just over one hour to complete.
Eight new teams have been formed, representing seven cities from around the UK, with each having both a men's and women's side.
A mini-draft saw the men's teams select three English players before top overseas players joined the main draft on 20 October to fill the remaining places in the 15-man squads.
There will be 32 league matches in total, with the top three finishers competing in the Finals Day (top team automatically reaches the final, with second versus third for the other spot).
Teams will play each other once, apart from their paired 'rivals', whom they meet twice (home and away): Northern Superchargers (Leeds) and Manchester Originals, London Spirit and Oval Invincibles, Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets (Nottingham), Southern Brave (Southampton) and Welsh Fire (Cardiff).
Key clashes
England fast bowler Jofra Archer was selected by Southern Brave, with Australian batsman David Warner being one of the team's picks in the top salary band of £125,000.
So as Brave are paired with Fire, Archer has at least two games against his Ashes rival Smith - in Cardiff on Sunday, 19 July, and Southampton on Friday, 7 August.
Warner will renew his own rivalry with England all-rounder Stokes as Northern Superchargers welcome Brave to Headingley on Thursday, 30 July.
The London sides meet at the Oval on Wednesday, 29 July, with the return at Lord's on Thursday, 6 August.
After meeting on the opening weekend, Jos Buttler's Manchester Originals face the Superchargers again in Leeds on Wednesday, 5 August.
And Joe Root's Trent Rockets, who selected Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan with the first draft pick, host Moeen Ali's Birmingham Phoenix on Sunday, 19 July, before travelling to Edgbaston on Saturday, 8 August.
Full fixture list
Men's The Hundred
(All games start at 18:30 BST unless stated)
- Friday, 17 July, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire (Kia Oval)
- Saturday, 18 July, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit (Edgbaston), 14:00 BST
- Saturday, 18 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers (Emirates Old Trafford), 17:00 BST
- Sunday, 19 July, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Southern Brave (Sophia Gardens), 14:00 BST
- Sunday, 19 July, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix (Trent Bridge), 17:00 BST
- Monday, 20 July, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles (Emerald Headingley)
- Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 - London Spiritv Trent Rockets (Lord's)
- Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 - Southern Brave v Manchester Originals (Ageas Bowl)
- Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - London Spirit v Northern Superchargers (Lord's)
- Friday, 24 July, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave (Edgbaston)
- Saturday, 25 July, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (Kia Oval), 14:00 BST
- Saturday, 25 July, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire (Trent Bridge), 17:00 BST
- Sunday, 26 July, 2020 - Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles (Ageas Bowl), 14:00 BST
- Sunday, 26 July, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix (Emerald Headingley), 17:00 BST
- Monday, 27 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets (Emirates Old Trafford)
- Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix (Sophia Gardens)
- Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v London Spirit (Kia Oval)
- Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave (Emerald Headingley), 19:00 BST
- Friday, 31 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v London Spirit (Emirates Old Trafford), 19:00 BST
- Saturday, 1 August, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers (Sophia Gardens), 19:00 BST
- Sunday, 2 August, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles (Trent Bridge), 19:00 BST
- Monday, 3 August, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals (Edgbaston) 19:00 BST
- Tuesday, 4 August, 2020 - Southern Brave v Trent Rockets (Ageas Bowl)
- Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals (Emerald Headingley)
- Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - London Spirit v Oval Invincibles (Lord's)
- Friday, 7 August, 2020 - Southern Brave v Welsh Fire (Ageas Bowl), 19:00 BST
- Saturday, 8 August, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets (Edgbaston), 19:00 BST
- Sunday, 9 August, 2020 - Welsh Fire v London Spirit (Sophia Gardens), 19:00 BST
- Monday, 10 August, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers (Trent Bridge), 19:00 BST
- Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix (Kia Oval), 19:00 BST
- Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - London Spirit v Southern Brave (Lord's)
- Thursday, 13 August, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire (Emirates Old Trafford)
- Saturday, 15 August, Finals day, venue tbc
Women's The Hundred
(All games start at 14:00 BST)
- Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals (Blackfinch New Road, Worcester)
- Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - London Spirit v Northern Superchargers (Lord's)
- Friday, 24 July, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave (Edgbaston)
- Friday, 24 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles (Sedbergh School)
- Saturday, 25 July, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire (Trent Bridge)
- Sunday, 26 July, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles (South Northumberland CC)
- Sunday, 26 July, 2020 - London Spirit v Southern Brave (The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford)
- Monday, 27 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets (Emirates Old Trafford)
- Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix (Sophia Gardens)
- Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v London Spirit (Kia Oval)
- Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers (The Brightside Ground, Bristol)
- Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix (The Fischer County Ground, Grace Road, Leicester)
- Friday, 31 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v London Spirit (Emirates Old Trafford)
- Friday, 31 July, 2020 - Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)
- Saturday, 1 August, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers (The Pattonair County Ground, Derby)
- Sunday, 2 August, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Southern Brave (The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)
- Sunday, 2 August, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix (The County Ground, Beckenham)
- Tuesday, 4 August, 2020 - Southern Brave v Trent Rockets (Ageas Bowl)
- Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals (Emerald Headingley)
- Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - London Spirit v Welsh Fire (The County Ground Northampton)
- Friday, 7 August, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles (The Pattonair County Ground, Derby)
- Saturday, 8 August, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals (The Brightside Ground, Bristol)
- Sunday, 9 August, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit (Blackfinch New Road, Worcester)
- Sunday, 9 August, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave (York CC)
- Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - London Spirit v Trent Rockets (The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford)
- Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix (York CC)
- Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire (The County Ground, Beckenham)
- Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - Southern Brave vManchester Originals (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)
- Friday, 14 August, 2020 - Finals day, venue tbc