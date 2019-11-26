Glamorgan: 2020 Championship season to start against Middlesex

Australia test batsman Marnus Labuschagne will return in 2020 after scoring over 1000 runs for Glamorgan in 2019.

Glamorgan will begin their 2020 Championship season against Middlesex in Cardiff on Sunday 19 April.

The county season has been re-vamped to accommodate the ECB's Hundred tournament, when Cardiff based men's Welsh Fire franchise will play on the opening night away to Oval Invincibles.

The counties' One-Day Cup will now run alongside the eight-franchise Hundred event in July and August.

T20 Blast group stages will be earlier than before, from 29 May to 12 July.

Glamorgan will play two 50-overs matches in Newport, after 2109 saw the return of first-team cricket to the city for the first time in 29 years.

The county will also stage the usual Championship matches at St Helen's in Swansea and at Colwyn Bay.

Their away schedule includes a visit to Middlesex's out-ground at Merchant Taylors' school.

Glamorgan's Sophia Gardens headquarters will host all of the Welsh Fire's men's team's home matches, while the women's team will play one match in Cardiff alongside two fixtures in Bristol and another in Taunton.