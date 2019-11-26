Simon Kerrigan: Ex-Lancashire & England spinner signs for Shropshire

Simon Kerrigan bowled eight overs on his only Test appearance - the final game of the 2013 Ashes series

Former Lancashire and England slow left-arm spinner Simon Kerrigan has signed to play National Counties cricket next season with Shropshire.

Kerrigan, 30, made four appearances in Lancashire's 2011 Championship title-winning season, but has not played for the Red Rose since the end of 2016.

He was loaned out by Lancashire in 2017 to Northamptonshire, then released from Old Trafford in 2018.

His one Test appearance came at The Oval against Australia in August 2013.

It followed a fine season when he took a career-best summer's haul of 58 wickets in 12 matches, but nerves got the better of him and he had a poor game, as his eight wicketless overs went for 53 runs.

He ended his first-class career with 322 wickets from 104 matches at a respectable average of 30.57.

Former Shropshire director of cricket Karl Krikken, now part of the coaching staff with Lancashire, was an influence in Kerrigan's latest move.

"He put me in touch with the club. And we quickly got things done and dusted," said Kerrigan, who spent the 2019 season playing club cricket for Northern League side Fulwood & Broughton.

"Since I left Lancashire, Minor Counties has definitely been something that's interested me. It's still an opportunity to play at a good standard of cricket and get a lot of overs in, compared to just playing club cricket at the weekend."