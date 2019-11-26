Chris Silverwood: England head coach to return home following bereavement

Chris Silverwood was appointed England head coach in October following Trevor Bayliss' departure

England head coach Chris Silverwood will return home after day two (Saturday) of the second Test at Seddon Park following a family bereavement.

Assistants Graham Thorpe and Paul Collingwood, along with Test captain Joe Root, will take charge for the remainder of the tour of New Zealand.

The second Test begins in Hamilton on Thursday.

The rest of the squad will return to England following the conclusion of the second Test on Wednesday, 4 December.

England trail the two-match series after they lost the first Test by an innings and 65 runs in Mount Maunganui last week.