England in New Zealand: Zak Crawley makes debut & Ollie Pope keeps

Zak Crawley (centre) averages 31.27 in 36 first-class matches

Second Test, New Zealand v England Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton Dates: 28 Nov - 2 Dec Time: 22:00 GMT

Zak Crawley will make his England debut in the second Test against New Zealand, while Ollie Pope keeps wicket.

Kent opener Crawley, 21, made a century in the opening tour game and is set to bat at six after keeper Jos Buttler was ruled out with a back injury.

Pope, 21, has kept wicket in only five first-class games. He is expected to bat at seven.

The final match of the series, which New Zealand lead 1-0, starts at 22:00 GMT in Hamilton.

The hosts won the first Test at Mount Maunganui by an innings and 65 runs.

Buttler tweaked his back in the gym this week.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes replaced slow left-armer Jack Leach, leaving England without a frontline spinner.