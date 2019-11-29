England in New Zealand: Injured Ben Stokes bowls only two overs

Stokes finished day one with figures of 0-14 from two overs

England all-rounder Ben Stokes bowled only two overs on the first day of the second Test against New Zealand because of a knee injury.

Stokes, 28, said before the game that he would "get through", but moved gingerly and felt his left knee after some deliveries.

England said he would be "assessed" on whether he can bowl again in the game.

New Zealand, who lead 1-0 in the two-Test series, were 173-3 when rain brought an early close in Hamilton.

Stokes had surgery on his left knee in 2016 and has been troubled by further knee issues in recent years.

He took 2-74 in England's innings defeat in the first Test in Mount Maunganui but bowled the fewest overs of England's four seamers.