Tim Murtagh: Ireland bowler retires from international cricket

Murtagh acknowledges the crowd at Lord's after taking five wickets against England

Ireland bowler Tim Murtagh has retired from international cricket after making 97 appearances.

The London-born 38-year-old has signed a two-year contract extension with Middlesex and will play red-ball cricket for the county side in 2020.

His final Ireland match was July's historic Test against England at Lord's when he got on the honours' board with a superb 5-13 on the opening morning.

"I've had eight great years playing international cricket," Murtagh said.

"This is a day that I have known has been coming for a few years since the ECB changed their regulations, but it hasn't made the decision any easier. It's sad that it has come to an end but a decision that I have made my peace with."

He added: "A Test match at Lord's against England is a great way to finish my international career and a game I will always cherish.

"I wish the lads all the best for the winter tours and very much hope to help out and be involved in some capacity in the future."

Murtagh made his international debut for Ireland in 2012 after a conversation with Ed Joyce about his Irish ancestry led to the Middlesex man declaring for Ireland.

He claimed 142 wickets across all formats at an average of 25.54 and had his best year with Ireland in 2018, when he took 28 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 16.32.

That year also saw Murtagh have the honour of delivering the first-ever ball for Ireland in Test cricket at Malahide against Pakistan.

"It's sad to see such a great player leave our ranks, but Tim has been a model professional and a great asset to have in the dressing room," said Ireland head coach Graham Ford.

"Irish cricket made the right call when it signed Tim up back in 2012, and he can be proud of the positive impact he has had on Irish cricket. I wish Tim well in his next couple of seasons for Middlesex."