England in New Zealand: Jack Leach taken to hospital with gastroenteritis

Leach has taken 34 wickets in 10 Tests

England spinner Jack Leach was admitted to hospital with gastroenteritis during the second Test against New Zealand in Hamilton.

The 28-year-old, who was dropped for the final match of the series, began feeling unwell after the morning session on day two.

England say he is likely to stay in hospital overnight.

"It's quite worrying news but we've got great medical staff to look after him," said England bowler Stuart Broad.

England reached 39-2 in reply to New Zealand's 375 after two days at the Bay Oval.

Leach took 2-153 in England's innings-and-65-run defeat in the first Test last week.

Gastroenteritis is a stomach bug that causes diarrhoea and vomiting.