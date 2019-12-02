Six wickets for no runs - new T20I record for Nepal's Anjali Chand

Chand's hat-trick came when she took two wickets at the end of her second over and the third with the first ball of her third over

Nepal's Anjali Chand took the best figures in men's or women's Twenty20 internationals with 6-0 against the Maldives at the South Asian Games.

Chand's six wickets for no runs came in 13 balls and included a hat-trick for the 24-year-old debutant.

Maldives were bowled out for 16 in Pokhara and hosts Nepal took just five balls to chase that down for the win.

Malaysia women's Mas Elysa held the previous T20 bowling record after taking 6-3 against China in January.

The men's record for the best bowling figures in a T20 international is held by India's Deepak Chahar, who took 6-7 against Bangladesh in November.