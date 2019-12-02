Richard Dawson to coach England Lions on tour of Australia

From the section

Dawson says he is looking forward to working with some of England's "best young cricketers"

Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson will take charge of England Lions for next year's eight-match tour of Australia.

Ex-England opener Marcus Trescothick is batting coach for five one-day matches, starting with a game against Cricket Australia XI on 2 February.

Jonathan Trott then takes over as batting coach for three four-day games, which finish on 5 March in Wollongong.

"I'm excited for this opportunity to coach the England Lions," said Dawson.

Somerset head coach Jason Kerr will take charge of the pace bowlers, while fielding coach Carl Hopkinson and wicketkeeping coach Bruce French will also travel.

Tour itinerary

2/4/6 February: One-day matches v Cricket Australia XI - Metricon, Gold Coast

9/11 February: One-day matches v New South Wales XI - Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

15-18 February: Four-day match v Cricket Australia XI - Blundstone Arena, Hobart

22-25 February: Four-day match v Australia A - MCG, Melbourne (D/N)

2-5 March: Four-day match v New South Wales XI - North Dalton Park, Wollongong