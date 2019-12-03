Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket Award: New Zealand win 2019 prize

England captain Eoin Morgan and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson chat after the match at Lord's

New Zealand's team has been awarded the 2019 Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket Award.

The team has been recognised for their sporting conduct following a dramatic defeat by England in the men's World Cup final at Lord's in July.

New Zealand lost on boundaries scored in the match after the scores were tied after 50 overs and a super over.

"The New Zealand team are worthy winners of this award," said MCC president Kumar Sangakkara.

"In the heat of battle they displayed a level of sportsmanship that was fitting for such a fantastic final, and indeed tournament.

"It is a testament to their squad that even after a match that will live long in the memory for the cricket that was played, we are still talking about the Spirit of Cricket. Their actions deserve this recognition."

The Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket Award was created in 2013 by Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and the BBC in memory of the former MCC president and BBC Test Match Special commentator, who was passionate about promoting the spirit of the game.

"Our much missed former colleague Christopher Martin-Jenkins always wanted to see the game played in the right way," said BBC Test Match Special producer Adam Mountford.

"He would have loved to see England win the men's World Cup for the first time, but he would have equally applauded the way New Zealand coped with the disappointment of defeat."

The previous winners of the award are: Derbyshire batsman Wayne Madsen, Sussex all-rounder Luke Wright, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, Tom Fell of Worcestershire, England women's fast bowler Anya Shrubsole and Dan Bowser and Chris Edwards, of the England Learning Disability team.