The Hundred: England captains Eoin Morgan & Heather Knight to lead London Spirit

Eoin Morgan has played for England 335 times across the three formats and in various T20 leagues around the world

England captains Eoin Morgan and Heather Knight will skipper the Lord's-based London Spirit in The Hundred.

Morgan, 33, captain of the men's white-ball teams, led the one-day side to the Cricket World Cup title this summer.

Knight captains the women's side across all three formats and was at the helm for the 50-over World Cup win in 2017.

The 28-year-old was appointed by new women's Spirit head coach Trevor Griffin, who has replaced Lisa Keightley.

Australian Keightley left the role after being appointed the new England women's coach in October.

Morgan will work with men's head coach Shane Warne and a Spirit squad that includes fellow World Cup winner Mark Wood and Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

The inaugural Hundred will run from 17 July to 16 August in 2020.

"I can't wait to get started - it's going to be a hugely exciting new competition and I'm looking forward to being a part of it," said Morgan.

"As a player and a captain I am always looking for ways to improve and it's clear from speaking to Shane that this is an exciting opportunity to take cricket forward."

Knight said she was looking forward to working with Englishman Griffin again, having won two Kia Super League titles together at Western Storm, and West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin, who was announced as a marquee signing last month.

"With the new format there's going to be the chance to have a real tactical input as a captain and I'm excited to work that out and also bring together a new team in a new competition," she added.

The BBC will have live television coverage of 10 men's matches from The Hundred next summer and up to eight live matches from the women's tournament, including both finals.