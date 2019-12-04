Joe Root: England captain returns to Test batting top 10

Joe Root scored a double century in the second Test against New Zealand - but it was not enough to prevent a series defeat

England captain Joe Root has returned to the top 10 of the Test batting rankings following his double century against New Zealand.

Root, 28, slipped to 11th - his first time outside the top 10 for five years - after scoring two and 11 in England's heavy first-Test defeat at the Bay Oval

But he is now seventh after scoring 226 in the drawn second Test in Hamilton.

India captain Virat Kohli has replaced Australia's Steve Smith at number one after his century against Bangladesh.

England's Chris Woakes has moved into the top 10 of the all-rounder rankings after taking four wickets in the second Test against the Black Caps at Seddon Park, which confirmed a 1-0 series defeat for the tourists.