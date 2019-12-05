Andrew Balbirnie to lead Ireland for the first time against West Indies

Andrew Balbirnie (left) has replaced William Porterfield as Ireland's Test and ODI captain

Andrew Balbirnie will make his first appearance as Ireland captain in January's six-game tour of the West Indies.

Ireland will face the West Indies in three one-day internationals and then three Twenty20 games in the Caribbean.

Balbirnie will lead Ireland in all formats after replacing Gary Wilson as T20 captain and William Porterfield as ODI and Test skipper.

Wilson has been named in both the ODI and T20 squads while Porterfield is included in the ODI team.

After the two ODI games in Barbados and one in Grenada, Porterfield, Andrew McBrine and James McCollum will make way for George Dockrell, Josh Little and Harry Tector in the T20 squad.

The National Cricket Stadium in Grenada will then host the first T20 fixture between the sides before two final encounters at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

"The Caribbean tour will be the start of a quite intensive year for the senior men's team," said Ireland head coach Graham Ford.

"These matches will be the first under Andrew Balbirnie's leadership, so will be a great first-up challenge for him and one which I know he is looking forward to."

"We've played the West Indies a few times over the last couple of years, and the two sides have built up a decent rivalry on the field - but the Windies are an altogether different proposition in their own backyard.

"Our lads will need to adapt quickly to local conditions and be ready from the outset in order to build some momentum, which is an important aspect of any series."

ODI squad

Balbirnie, Adair, Delany, McBrine, McCarthy, McCollum, O'Brien, Porterfield, Rankin, Singh, Stirling, Tucker, Wilson, Young.

T20 squad

Balbirnie, Adair, Delany, Dockrell, Little, McCarthy, O'Brien, Rankin, Singh, Stirling, Tector, Tucker, Wilson, Young.