James Faulkner: Lancashire re-sign all-rounder for 2020 T20 Blast

James Faulkner was the joint-leading wicket-taker in Lancashire's victorious 2015 T20 Blast season with 25

Lancashire have re-signed all-rounder James Faulkner for the 2020 T20 Blast - his fourth season with the Red Rose.

The Australian won the trophy in 2015, his debut season with the club, after they beat Northants in the final.

Faulkner, 29, subsequently played for the county in both the 2018 and 2019 competitions.

"I am thrilled to be returning to Old Trafford. It feels like a home away from home for me and I cannot wait to get started again in May," he said.

"We were unlucky not to progress past the quarter-finals last year and we are all determined to put that right in 2020.

"We will be going all out to repeat the success of 2015, which remains one of the proudest memories in my cricketing career."

Faulkner should also have played for Lancashire in the T20 Blast in 2017, but was blocked from appearing by Cricket Australia because of a knee injury.

He later agreed a two-year T20 contract with the Red Rose county and has played a total of 40 short-form matches for the club, taking 56 wickets and scoring 461 runs.